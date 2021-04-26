Right-wing MKs attacked by Arab stone-throwers in Jerusalem

A delegation of right-wing MKs were attacked Monday afternoon as they toured eastern Jerusalem.

MKs from the Religious Zionist Party faction were targeted by Arab stone-throwers as they visited an area in eastern Jerusalem frequently targeted by rioters, adjacent to the Beit Orot yeshiva.

A group of Arab rioters hurled rocks at the MKs, shot fireworks at them and threw firebombs towards the Beit Orot yeshiva.

The MKs met with police officials in eastern Jerusalem to discuss the security situation and police efforts to contain ongoing disturbances.

“Our eternal capital city has turned into a war zone,” said Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich. “It is unthinkable that Arab rioters are able to attack Jews with a variety of weapons, and there is no response.”

“I call on Public Security Minister Amir Ohana to get tough against the rioters. It is unacceptable that residents of Jerusalem should remain under threat where they live, in the capital city Jerusalem. This is an embarrassing event, and if Israel doesn’t wise up and stop it, it will get worse and become far more dangerous.”

Arab riots have erupted around the Old City of Jerusalem and other hotspots in the city since the beginning of Ramadan.

On Sunday night, Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai ordered the removal of the checkpoints and barricades at the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem.

Following the announcement, hundreds of young Arabs in the area began "victory celebrations" in which they chanted, "In blood and fire we will redeem Palestine."

The checkpoints were erected at the start of the Ramadan holiday, and according to the Arab residents of eastern Jerusalem, the violent disturbances in recent nights have taken place due to the blocking of the space where they usually sit.

MK Ahmed Tibi (Joint List) arrived at the Damascus Gate on Sunday evening and accused the "occupation police together with the settlers", as he put it, of closing the complex at the Damascus Gate.