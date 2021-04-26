77 new COVID cases diagnosed as fatality rate continues to plummet

A total of 77 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Sunday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Monday morning. That’s up from 36 new cases diagnosed Saturday.

Approximately 0.3% of tests conducted Sunday came back positive, down from 0.4% the day before.

There are now just 1,720 known active cases of the virus in Israel, up from 1,689 on Sunday, of which 227 are being treated in hospitals – down from 232 on Sunday.

Of those 227 hospitalizations, 150 patients are in serious condition. That is up from 142 seriously ill patients on Sunday.

The infection coefficient rose to 0.79 as of April 15th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.83 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,352, with no fatalities recorded Sunday. A total of 11 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded over the past week, the lowest weekly level the week ending June 23rd 2020.

Thus far, 5,383,569 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.89% of the population, with 53.96% of, or 5,017,870 people having received two doses.