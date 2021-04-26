Gulf state ambassadors join Jewish communities for historic event

In an historic first, Jewish communities in the Gulf will hold a joint virtual Lag B’Omer / Iftar celebration hosted by the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region.

The event will include a panel discussion with Jewish and Muslim ambassadors focusing on how interfaith and co-existence is propelling the GCC region forward.

On Thursday, April 29, at 7:00 p.m. in Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia / 8:00 p.m. in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the AGJC will host a webinar moderated by the American Jewish Committee’s International Director of Interreligious Affairs Rabbi David Rosen. The webinar will feature H.E. Ambassador Sh. Abdulla Rashed Al Khalifa, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain to the United States; H.E. Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the United States; and Ambassador Marc Sievers, Former Ambassador of the United States to the Sultanate of Oman. Bahrain’s H.E. Ambassador Houda Nonoo will speak during the program as well.

“Both Sefirat Ha'omer and Ramadan share a common theme, as they are a time for reflection,” the AGJC’s Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie said. “As we celebrate the Lag Ba’omer holiday and Iftar dinner together as the AGJC with our Muslim neighbors, it’s a time for us to reflect on where the region is today and the role that interfaith diplomacy has played in getting us here.”

“Interfaith dialogue and co-existence is the catalyst for change in the Gulf and it was very important for us to host a program during this time when both Jews and Muslims celebrate holidays in order to further this important conversation,” said AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo.

“Living in the Gulf, we are blessed to share and experience many holidays with our Muslim neighbors and to host them at our tables for our holidays. This virtual celebration will continue to bring us all together.”