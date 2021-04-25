Ironi Ness Ziona crowned FIBA Europe Cup champions

The Ironi Ness Ziona basketball team on Sunday was crowned the FIBA Europe Cup champions for 2020-2021.

Ness Ziona defeated Stal Ostrow 82-74, coming back from a deficit despite falling behind during the third quarter.

This win came after Ness Ziona reached the first final in its history, in Israel or abroad, in only the third year it has played in the Europe Cup.

Ness Ziona made history by joining Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Jerusalem, becoming the third Israeli team to win an international trophy.