Arab stabs Jewish man in central Israel

A 22-year-old Jewish man was stabbed Sunday evening in the central Israeli city of Ramleh.

Police were called to the scene shortly after the stabbing, and apprehended the suspect, who has been identified as a 19-year-old Arab resident of the nearby city of Lod. The suspect has been transferred for questioning.

Emergency first responders from MDA were dispatched to the scene and treated the victim before evacuating him to Shamir-Assaf HaRofe Medical Center. The victim is listed in light condition.

"A short time ago, we received a report that a suspect had attacked a Jewish youth who had been distributing religious pamphlets at the Kerach Junction in Ramleh," police said in a statement Sunday evneing.

"The young man was lightly wounded and evacuated to Assaf HaRofe. Police forces dispatched to the scene quickly managed to locate the suspect, a 19-year-old resident of Lod, and arrest him for interrogation. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation."