Courtesy: Ruptly
Watch: India feeling the strain of latest COVID surge
With India experiencing its deadliest COVID weekend since beginning of pandemic, national health system beginning to crumble.
Tags: Coronavirus India
Covid 19
Pexels
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: India feeling the strain of latest COVID surge
Watch: India feeling the strain of latest COVID surge
With India experiencing its deadliest COVID weekend since beginning of pandemic, national health system beginning to crumble.
Tags: Coronavirus India
Covid 19
Pexels
Courtesy: Ruptly
top