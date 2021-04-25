Yamina faction remains united behind Bennett

The Yamina party held a faction meeting Sunday morning during which party chairman Naftali Bennett updated members on the ongoing efforts to establish a stable government and avoid a fifth round of elections.

At the end of the meeting, an official statement was issued by the party, stating that "the Yamina faction stands united and firmly behind Bennett's policy of forming a government and preventing fifth elections and deteriorating into chaos."

The faction added, "The priority is to form a right-wing government first, and at the same time act to form a national unity government. Only if both options are not possible, and after Yamina has made every effort to form a good government in Israel, will we have no choice but to go to a fifth election."

Last night, Naftali Bennett announced that he had begun talks to form a government he called a "unity government," after coming to the conclusion that Netanyahu would in all likelihood be unable to forma government.

"From the moment I realized that Netanyahu did not intend to choose one of the two alternatives for forming a right-wing government, I began the effort to form a national unity government. In any case, the door to a right-wing government is open and desirable for me," Bennett said in a statement.