Health Ministry: 109 new coronavirus cases

A total 109 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Israel on Friday, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

Out of 35,680 coronavirus test results received, 0.3% were positive - down slightly from Friday, but still an overall rise since Thursday.

Israel currently has 1,813 active coronavirus cases, and has diagnosed 837,974 cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

The Health Ministry noted that 152 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, with 97 in critical condition and 93 on ventilators.

So far, 6,350 people have died of coronavirus in Israel, including two on Friday and one on Saturday.

In addition, over five million Israelis are fully vaccinated against COVID-19: 5,376,831 Israelis have received the first dose of the vaccine, and 5,008,392 of those vaccinated have received both doses.