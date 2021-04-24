New poll: Likud - 30, Yesh Atid - 19

A new poll published Saturday evening by News 12's "Meet the Press" program showed that if elections were held today, the Likud would win 30 Knesset seats.

In second place is Yesh Atid, with 19 Knesset seats. Sephardic-haredi Shas would win nine seats, while Labor would win eight.

Four parties would win seven seats each: Yamina, Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism, Yisrael Beytenu, and Blue and White.

The Religious Zionism party and Joint Arab List would win six Knesset seats each, and two parties - MK GIdeon Sa'ar's New Hope, and left-wing Meretz - would win five seats each. The United Arab list, a faction which split from the Joint Arab List, would win four Knesset seats.

The poll also showed that most right-wing voters prefer that the United Arab List support a government or abstain, over the possibility of new elections.