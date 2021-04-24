Following rocket attack: IDF Chief of Staff postpones trip to USA

The Chief of the General Staff, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, held a situational assessment that ended shortly ago at the IDF HQ (HaKirya).

The situational assessment was held with the participation of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff, the Head of the Operations Directorate, the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, the Commanding Officer of the Home Front Command, the Head of the Intelligence Directorate, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Air Force, the Commanding Officer of the Central Command, the Commanding Officer of the Israeli Navy, The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, representatives of the Israeli Police, the ISA and the NSC, along with several other commanders.

During the situational assessment, the Chief of the General Staff instructed a series of steps for possible responses and preparation in the event of an escalation of the current situation.

Due to said events and possible developments, the Chief of the General Staff decided to postpone his trip to the United States.