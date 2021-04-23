Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny to end hunger strike

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Friday ended his hunger strike after getting medical attention from outside doctors who warned his life would be in jeopardy if he continued, reported the Associated Press.

Earlier in the week, doctors had warned that the 44-year old Russian opposition leader's health was in grave danger.

In an Instagram message, Navalny stated that he is still demanding a visit from his doctor to treat numbness in his legs and arms, which was his major demand.

He stated he was ending his hunger strike after 24 days after outside doctors were allowed to examine him, which he terms “huge progress.”

He also thanks the many protests in support of his case across Russia on Wednesday, and worldwide support.

“Thanks to the huge support of good people across the country and around the world, we have made huge progress,” Navalny said. “Two months ago, my requests for medical help were prompting smirks. I wasn’t given any medications. Thanks to you, now I have been examined by a panel of civilian doctors twice.”



He also said he was ending the hunger strike due to some of his supporters refusing to eat in solidarity.

“Tears flowed from my eyes when I read that… I’m not even acquainted with these people, and they do this for me. Friends, my heart is full of love and gratitude for you, but I don’t want anyone physically suffering because of me,” he said.



He added that he would begin “coming out of the hunger strike” on Friday and that the process would take another 24 days.

