French police worker fatally stabbed by man yelling "Allahu Akbar"

A female police administrator was fatally stabbed in the neck on Friday afternoon at a police station in Rambouillet, southwest of Paris.

According to France24, the attacker scouted the scene for a victim beforehand and then shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the stabbing.

French law enforcement is treating the knifing as a likely terror attack, with anti-terror prosecutors taking over the investigation, according to BBC News.

The 48-year old victim was an unarmed administrative officer. She was stabbed in the neck as she returned from a break by the 36-year man who reportedly was a recent immigrant from Tunisia.

The attacker was shot and died at the hospital.

The attack occurred in the entranceway to the police station as the officer was returning to work. Witnesses saw the man walking around outside the police station and then follow the woman inside through the security doors. He charged at her and stabbed her, at which point police officers nearby opened fire at him.



French Prime Minister Jean Castex denounced the attack. "France has lost one of its everyday heroines in a barbaric gesture of infinite cowardice," he said, according to France24.

Castex told reporters that “our determination to combat terrorism in all its forms is as resolute as ever.”

The man was not known to French security agencies.

