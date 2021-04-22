Vehicle overturns into minefield close to Lebanese border

During engineering work carried out today, Thursday, along the perimeter fence on the Lebanese border, near Misgav Am, a truck for transporting tanks and heavy vehicles overturned

The IDF said that in an accident that occurred in the area of ​​the Hiram Regional Brigade, a truck overturned into a minefield.

"During routine engineering work, a truck overturned into a minefield. The civilian who was driving it was injured, forces rescued and evacuated him for medical treatment at a hospital," the statement said.

The Lebanese television channel Al-Manar, which is affiliated with the Hezbollah terrorist organization, published photos from the incident in southern Lebanon.

It should be noted that the "enclaves" are the areas between the security fence and the international border line, and they are under Israeli sovereignty.

The IDF carries out operational activities in these areas, as well as engineering operations aimed at preventing the use of these areas to harm Israeli territory.