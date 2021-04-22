15 injured after vehicle runs into benches at Bat Yam cafe

Vehicle hits sitting area for cafe customers, injuring 15 - one in serious condition and two others in moderate condition.

Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Fifteen people were injured, including a woman now in serious condition, after a private vehicle on Thursday morning collided with benches on a sidewalk on Rothschild Street in Bat Yam, where Café Aroma customers sit.

The condition of two other injured people is defined as moderate. One of them is the driver of the car, 78 years old, who drove backwards and hit the customers of the cafe.

The rest of the injured people are in a light condition.

The suspicion is that the offending driver lost control of the vehicle, driving backwards onto the sidewalk.

Meanwhile, the section of road where the collision occurred was blocked to traffic.



