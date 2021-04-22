Firefighter wounded from on-body knife during drill in Old City of Jerusalem

During a large-scale training exercise held with the participation of all emergency and rescue bodies in the Old City of Jerusalem, a firefighter was injured in the leg.

The fire brigade reported that the firefighter was injured his leg when a knife he was carrying on his body stabbed him. The firefighter was urgently evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

Deputy Chief Eli Edri, commander of Habira Station, said that "during a preparatory exercise for [the Christian holiday of] Saturday of Light, in which all emergency and rescue personnel, police, the Jerusalem municipality and emergency medical personnel took part, a firefighter from Habira Station was injured."

"He was well-protected and well-equipped, including a knife he carried on his body, which is occasionally used by the fighters during their work.

"Towards the end of the training, the knife opened and penetrated his leg. He lost a lot of blood, received medical treatment by medical officials and was evacuated fully conscious to Shaare Zedek hospital for further treatment."