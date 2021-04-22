Yamina won't support anti-Netanyahu bill

Senior officials in the Yamina party have clarified that they will not allow the bloc opposing Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to pass legislation aimed at preventing Netanyahu from serving as prime minister in the future.

According to Kan News, the Yamina officials explained that they oppose "personal" laws.

On Wednesday evening, Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett said that if a right-wing government is not formed, he will work to form what he called a "unity government" with the Left.

"The State of Israel urgently needs a good, stable, and functioning government," Bennett said. "With all due respect to the political processes occurring here in the Knesset over the past two years, there are people outside."

"There are citizens who need to earn a livelihood and return to work from unpaid leave, there are many small businesses which are trying to rebuild themselves, and there are millions of students who need special help closing the gaps after the difficult year of coronavirus. The citizens of Israel are sick of the fighting, they want a government which will work for them."

According to him, "The State of Israel cannot be a hostage to politicians. New elections means billions more shekels in the garbage - instead of being spent on education and infrastructure, it will go to elections, and there will be more long months of hateful and divisive discourse. While the nation wants a government, Netanyahu prefers elections. I said and I will repeat: I will not agree to this. The attacks by the Likud were expected and they do not impress me. I believe that the right-wing public as well is sick of this style. I am committed to my values and to the citizens of the State of Israel."