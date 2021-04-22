IDF releases 'A Warrior's Anthem'

The IDF and popular reggae band 'Hatikva 6' released a hit army song praising army's sense of unity and readiness to wage war at any given moment.

The song features lyrics praising the IDF's commitment to "giving it its all" and vows to "never extinguish" its fighting spirit.

"We give it our heart, we give it our soul, we're one family with one fighting goal," announces the "IDF Anthem", which is based on more than 15 of the army's top hits over the years.

The clip features 150 soldiers and was filmed at an IDF base.

In a move symbolic of the fighting spirit behind the new release, Hatikva 6 decided that all proceeds from the song will go towards the Long Soldiers organization.

The group's vocalist, Omri Glickman, said the IDF had contacted them in the runup to Israel's Independence Day celebrations and that they were "more than happy to take on this touching opportunity to dedicate a song to Israel's warriors."

"We've dreamt of doing something like this for years," he continued, adding, "This is our way of saluting the IDF and giving something back."