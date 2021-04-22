Man killed in incident on Egyptian border

A man was killed Wednesday night by IDF fire as a result of his being inside a vehicle moving suspiciously on the Israeli side of the Israel-Egypt border.

The incident occurred after an IDF force that was patrolling the Egyptian border during the night identified three suspicious vehicles approaching the border fence from the direction of Israel.

The force signaled for the vehicles to stop, after which it identified one of the vehicles accelerating towards it. In response, the force fired at the wheels of the vehicle.

As a result of the shooting, one of the passengers in the accelerating vehicle was killed.

The IDF spokesman said this morning that the incident was being investigated