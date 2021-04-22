Assad applies to run in Syrian presidential election

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad on Wednesday applied to run for the Syrian presidential elections slated for May, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Hamoudeh al-Sabbagh, the Syrian parliament speaker, said that so far, six people, including a woman, have applied to take part in the presidential race. He added that more people are expected to apply in the coming days.

Sabbagh announced earlier this week that presidential elections in the country will be held on May 26. Syrians abroad will vote May 20.

The election is widely expected to give President Bashar Al-Assad a fourth seven-year term.

Assad’s Baath party and its allies won a majority in parliamentary elections held across government-held areas of Syria in July, taking 177 seats out of 250.

Unsurprisingly, during the last polls in 2016, Assad’s ruling Baath party and its allies won a majority of the chamber's 250 seats.

The Baath party has governed Syria with an iron fist for the past half-century. In 2012, however, Damascus for the first time allowed candidates from outside the party to run in legislative elections.

A presidential election was held in 2014 and won by Assad, though there were two other candidates who ran against him.