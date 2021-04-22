Barkat: If Netanyahu steps down, I will run for Prime Minister

MK Nir Barkat of the Likud is not hiding his ambitions if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fails to form a government.

"If the Prime Minister decides to step down, then I will certainly run for prime minister and I will win," Barkat said in an interview with Yoav Limor during a conference held in Eilat.

He called on the Yamina and New Hope parties to join a Likud-led government.

"I call on Gideon Sa'ar and [Naftali] Bennett: Put the personal issues aside. It is in your hands. There is an opportunity here for a stable and large government headed by Netanyahu, to form a strong coalition and move forward."