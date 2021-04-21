Pastor leading movement against Georgia voting law outed as longtime Farrakhan supporter

A leader of a Black pastors group in Georgia who are calling for a boycott of Home Depot for not speaking out against the state’s new voting law, which has met strong opposition from progressive groups as well as the Biden administration, has been found to be a longtime supporter of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church pastor Jamal H. Bryant called Farrakhan “one of the greatest leaders of our people,” according to a report by Fox News.

Farrakhan is a notorious anti-Semite who former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind has called “the number one anti-Semite in this country,” and who once referred to Hitler as a “very great man."

Bryant, whose church is located in DeKalb County, is one of a number of the state’s faith leaders calling for a boycott of Home Depot.

Democrat leaders have alleged that the law is a racist return to the Jim Crow days while conservatives have accused the left of purposely circulating misinformation for political gain.

On Tuesday, speaking to the New York Times, Bryant called the Home Depot boycott a “necessary evil.”

"It is unfortunate for those who will be impacted by this, but how many more million will be impacted if they don't have the right to vote?" Bryant asked.

For years, Bryant has been an outspoken supporter of Farrakhan, online and in person. In a 2015 interview, he said, "We welcome to the Word Network and the entire world, the honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan. We’re honored to have you sir. I’m so appreciative to be able to mark in history that I lived in the same chasm of time as one of the greatest leaders of our people."

In 2019, Bryant said he was “humbled” to be in Farrakhan’s presence.