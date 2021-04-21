Netanyahu seeks Mansour Abbas' support again

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with United Arab List chairman Mansour Abbas to mobilize to support him on the bill to hold a direct election for prime minister, commentator Amit Segal reported tonight (Wednesday) in on Channel 12 News.

According to the report, Netanyahu spoke with other left-wing party leaders about the law - Meretz chairman MK Nitzan Horowitz, Labor Party chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli and Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Netanyahu examined with the four the possibility of supporting the law in all sorts of situations - if he returns the mandate, if the mandate is transferred to the left-wing bloc and that bloc also fails to form a government and also if the mandate is passed to the Knesset.

The assumption in Netanyahu's circle is that Mansour Abbas will agree to support the law if he receives a something in. In such a situation, if Naftali Bennett also supports the initiative, it will return to the center of the political agenda.