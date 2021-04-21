Israel, UAE sign Memorandum of Understanding on health cooperation

Earlier today, Health Minister Yuli (Yoel) Edelstein MK signed a Memorandum of Understanding on health cooperation between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Director General of the Emirates Health Services Establishment, Dr. Yousif Mohammed Al-Serkal, signed on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

The main points of the MoU agree that the countries will promote cooperation on health issues, including the common fight against global pandemics, cyber security and data protection, medical training, digital health, artificial intelligence, innovation, technology integration, personalized medicine, and public health.

In addition, there will be an exchange of expert visits between the countries, and large-scale economic and health projects. The countries will also encourage the development of direct links between health and medical institutions.

Health Minister Edelstein stated: "The Memorandum of Understanding with the United Arab Emirates will strengthen Israel's health system. We have a lot to contribute and also to receive. This is one of our most important collaborations. In the coming years, the cooperation will bear fruit for the citizens of Israel in the best possible way."