New York playground defaced with swastikas

A playground in West Haverstraw, New York was defaced with anti-Semitic symbols.

News12 reported that the graffiti found at the shuttered North Garnerville Elementary School consists of swastikas spray painted on playground steps and the letters J-E-X, whose meaning remains unclear.

"We're not sure what that means, we're not sure if it's gang-related, or some other meaning, but the one thing we do know—we always wind up finding them, and we always do prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," said Howard Phillips, Haverstraw Supervisor.

The playground is popular with local kids.

Police have launched a hate crime investigation.

"I am appalled to learn about the hateful and cowardly act of vandalism at the North Garnerville Elementary School playground,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in a statement. "I want the West Haverstraw community members and all New Yorkers to know that these anti-Semitic hate crimes have no place anywhere in our state and do not reflect our values.”

Cuomo said he ordered the State Police hate crimes task force to provide local police with assistance handling the case, and called the graffiti a “heinous incident.”