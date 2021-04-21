Putin: Anyone who crosses red lines will face harsh response

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his country's rivals they would face a "harsh response" if they crossed his red lines.

During a major speech on the international censure Russia is facing over its military buildup on the Ukrainian border and the imprisonment of Putin critic Alexei Navalny, the Russia President said: “I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be — we will determine that ourselves,”

Putin also claimed that the US was behind an alleged assassination attempt against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenk in a "coup attempt."

Turning to domestic issues, Putin praised his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that Russia's development of three domestic vaccines was a “real breakthrough” and predicting that Russia would achieve herd immunity by the Fall.