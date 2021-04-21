'Sa'ar, Smotrich stopping Bibi from forming govt, not Bennett'

Political commentators and journalists reacted with puzzlement Wednesday at the Likud's attacks on Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett over the current political deadlock.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Likud said that “out of unbridled ambition to be prime minister at any price – with just seven seats – is prepared to empower the Left with a coalition of 50 MKs from the Left and the Join Arab List.”

Journalist Yair Shrek wrote on his Twitter account that "Sa'ar and Smotrich are preventing Netanyahu from running a government, not Bennett. But the fire is directed at him precisely because he is committing an even more serious act against Netanyahu: allowing an alternative government."

Journalist Yehuda Schlesinger ridiculed the Likud party's way of thinking. "Smotrich opposes the Arabs. Sa'ar boycotts Netanyahu. Abbas tricks the Likud. The Likud: 'Bennett is to blame,'" he wrote. He added: "This is starting to look like a crazy obsession."

Journalist Ofer Hadad tweeted: "The amount of passive-aggressive Likud comments about Bennett can support a lot of mental health professionals."

Kan political correspondent Amichai Stein stated that "it seems that Netanyahu is more concerned with smashing Yamina than forming a government. It seems more and more that the story of 'Bennett is to blame' on the part of the Likud - is not because they think that a government can really be formed, but because they want to attack Bennett ahead of the fifth election."