COVID fatality rate falls to lowest level since June 2020

A total of 148 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning. That’s up from 129 new cases diagnosed Sunday.

Just 0.3% of tests conducted Tuesday came back positive, the same percentage as a day before. That is the lowest level recorded since May 15th last year, when the percentage of tests coming back positive was 0.2%.

There are now just 2,103 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 2,206 on Tuesday, of which 288 are being treated in hospitals – down from 293 on Tuesday.

Of those 288 hospitalizations, 174 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 181 seriously ill patients on Tuesday, and marks the lowest number since July 12th of last year, when there were 152 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient rose to 0.77 as of April 10th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.75 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,345, including two deaths Tuesday.

A total of 25 coronavirus-related fatalities were recorded during the week ending on Tuesday, with an average of 3.57 deaths per day - the lowest level since the last week of June 2020.

Thus far, 5,362,917 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.67% of the population, with 53.67% of, or 4,991,384 people having received two doses.