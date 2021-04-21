Will haredi MKs back Bennett-Lapid gov't? 'We'll ask our rabbis'

The United Torah Judaism party will remain a part of the pro-Netanyahu bloc and could be headed for the opposition if the prime minister fails to secure majority support for a new government, the UTJ party chairman said Wednesday morning, while refusing to commit to opposing the formation of an alternative government.

Speaking with Radio Barama Wednesday morning, UTJ chief and Knesset Finance Committee chairman Moshe Gafni said that “there is a real chance that we could be on the way to the opposition.”

“We’ve been there in the past, and we won’t hesitate to go there again if needed.”

Gafni refused to commit, however, to voting against a possible alternative government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, and defended his meeting with Lapid on Tuesday.

“I speak with Lapid, because I was sent to the Knesset to do my work, not to for moral preaching. I also speak with [Joint Arab List MK Ahmed] Tibi. I don’t have to follow anyone’s orders.”

Regarding how UTJ will vote if an alternative government led by Bennett and Lapid becomes a viable option, Gafni said: “We will ask our rabbis.”