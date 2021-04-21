Feminist author: Dr. Fauci is beholden to Israel, not the US

Feminist author Naomi Wolf suggested that Dr. Anthony Fauci is beholden to Israel rather than serving the United States.

Wolf, a highly controversial figure who has promoted conspiracy theories about the Ebola virus and ISIS, appeared Monday on Fox News to criticize pandemic restrictions promoted by Fauci. The one-time Democratic consultant said Fauci was “so conflicted” and doesn’t serve the cause of “public health for the American people.”

“He doesn’t work for us,” she said in a segment reposted by the left-wing media watchdog Media Matters for America. Among the examples of purported conflicts Wolf cited was an award that Fauci received from an Israeli university.

“He got a million dollars from the state of Israel for a humanitarian gift,” she said.

In fact, Fauci received the Dan David Prize, a prestigious $1 million award that comes not from the Israeli government but from Tel Aviv University. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was cited for achievement in public health and praised, according to a statement, for “speaking truth to power in a highly charged political environment.”

The Fox host who interviewed Wolf, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, did not address Wolf’s mention of Israel. After the statement, Domenech said Wolf’s skepticism of public health restrictions would be “vindicated.”

Wolf has harshly criticized Israel before. In 2019, responding to a Twitter poll asking “Which nation is the biggest threat to peace in the world?” she replied, “Where is Israel?”