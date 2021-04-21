Saudi Arabia: Iran should avoid escalation

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called on Iran to engage in the ongoing negotiations over the 2015 nuclear agreement, avoid escalation, and not expose the region's security and stability to more tension.

In a statement quoted by Reuters, the Saudi Cabinet said in a statement that the international community needs to "reach an agreement with stronger and long-lasting determinants with the implementation of monitoring and control measures to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and from developing the necessary capabilities for that."

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

It has continued to do so even as current US President Joe Biden has indicated a desire to return to the deal.

Despite this, talks between Iran and world powers were held last week in Vienna to save the 2015 deal. They will resume next week.

Saudi Arabia has been critical of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, describing it as a "flawed agreement".

During the negotiations between Iran and world powers on the 2015 nuclear deal, Saudi Arabia and other major Sunni states expressed concern over a deal which would allow Iran to produce nuclear weapons – a position which placed them very close to Israel’s position on the matter.

Ultimately, however, Saudi Arabia's government announced that it welcomed the deal.