Watch: Biden and Harris respond to Derek Chavuin verdict

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday gave a statement after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged in George Floyd’s death, was found guilty of all three charges.

“Today, a jury in Minnesota found former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd. The verdict is a step forward,” said Biden.

“And while nothing can ever bring George Floyd back, this can be a giant step forward on the march towards justice in America,” he continued.

“No one should be above the law. Today’s verdict sends that message, but it is not enough. We can’t stop here.”

“In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this ever occur,” the President said.

“There’s meaningful police reform legislation in George Floyd’s name, but it shouldn’t take a year to get it done.”

“I assured the Floyd family that we’re going to continue to fight for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act so I can sign it into law right away.”