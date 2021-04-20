Apple announces new 2021 products

On Tuesday, Apple announced its new 2021 lineup of iMacs, iPhones, iPads and Apple TV.

“We’re optimistic that better days are just in front of us,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “As we move forward, we feel it’s important that Apple continues to make a difference in people’s live through our products and our values.”

Cook mentioned that Apple has a strong commitment to the environment. Its global operations are now carbon neutral and its data centres and stores run on 100 percent renewable energy. By 2030, Apple plans on going 100 percent carbon neutral across its entire footprint.

He also mentioned the Restore Fund which Apple is part of. The fund is the first investment fun to not only return profits but also capture tons of carbon with each investment.

"At Apple, our values and principles make us who we are,” said Cook. Their goal is to make products that are better, easier and more enjoyable, he added.

He said that the new iPhone 12 is revolutionary, not only because it features the fastest smartphone chip and a high end brighter, more colourful OLED display. The phone features Apple’s new AirTag. By attaching an AirTag to personal belongings, such as your car keys, backpack or wallet, you can easily find your personal item if it gets lost through the FindMy app on your iPhone.

Apple calls this new ability “Precision Finding.”

The new Apple TV 4K is also a very exciting product. With an A12 Bionic chip, a 4K High Frame Rate HDR and all-new Siri remote, Cook said that the new season of Apple TV programs is better than ever.

Cook said that the new iPad Pro with M1 chip takes the tablet to a whole new level.

“M1 takes the (iPad) experience to an entirely new level with big jumps in performance, driving a high performance ecosystem.

Lastly, the new M1 chip iMacs have also finally arrived. Last year's introduction of M1 MacBooks was a huge hit with customers, and these new iMacs will likely also be big sellers with Apple fans.

“Our Mac business has never been stronger,” said Cook.

He expects that to continue with the new iMacs which are billed as “all-new, inside and out.”

“Inspired by the best of Apple. Transformed by the M1 chip. Stands out in any space. Fits perfectly into your life,” states Apple.

The computers come in “seven vibrant colours” and are only 11.5 mm thick.

The M1 design integrates the processor, graphics, memory, and more onto a single chip.

It includes a new 1080p FaceTime HD camera (“the best camera system ever in a Mac”), studio quality pics, six speaker sound system, and the ability to seamless sync with your iPhone.

“(We have) completed reinvented one of the world’s most iconic computers,” said Cook. “We can’t wait to get our products into your hands and see all of the amazing things you do with them.”