Mass shooting at Long Island grocery store

Three people were shot inside West Hempstead Stop & Shop on Long Island Tuesday morning, according to Nassau County police.

Two of the shooting victims were hospitalized. The third victim, an employee of the store, was killed.

Police have identified a suspect who they are current searching for. Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 30, is 6’2” and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat and black sweatshirt. He was headed west on Hempstead Turnpike.

Police released a photo of the suspect and asked the public to contact them if they see him.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation,” Stop & Shop said in a statement. “At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community’s support during this difficult time.”