The PA's attempt to undermine Israeli construction in Judea & Samaria

In a statement issued today (Tuesday, April 20), the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned all Jewish construction in Judea and Samaria, including a new township in Gush Etzion, the construction of 23 housing units in the northern Jordan Valley and excavation of hundreds of dunams of land in the al-Hama and Bardala areas. It also announced that Foreign Affairs Minister, Riyad al-Maliki, has set out on a diplomatic mission to Europe in an effort to mobilize support for anti-Israel legal action.

The PA has accused Israel of "appropriating a large portion of occupied territories by marking them as nature reserves in order to change the legal status for the benefit of the 'Colonial Settlement Project.'"

The PA Foreign Ministry said Israel was guilty of "perpetuating the occupation of Palestine by annexing the 'occupied West Bank'; thus thwarting the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem."

According to the ministry's statement, the escalation of Israeli "occupation" is at the heart of the PA Foreign Minister's discussions with European decision-makers as he attempts to encourage them to take action implementing relevant UN resolutions, first and foremost Security Council Resolution 2334 and to stimulate public opinion against Israel.