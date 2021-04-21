Four main Welsh political parties express support for IHRA definition of anti-Semitism

On Monday, leadership of the four main political parties in Wales expressed support for the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and stated their opposition to boycotts of Israel.

They were speaking at an online Jewish community Senedd Hustings, a meeting of the Welsh parliament between politicians and community groups. The meeting was hosted by the Welsh Jewish community groups.

“When the Welsh government adopted the full IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism, that should have been a clear signal to all of us,” they said.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew Davies, stated his oppositions to the boycott movement.

“Many of the boycotts are promoted just because the state of Israel exists and that’s reprehensible,” he said.

Liz Saville Roberts MP, Leader of the party Plaid Cymru, that has already adopted a modified IHRA definition, said that she recommends adopting the full definition.

Rodney Berman, a Liberal Democrat candidate for Cardiff Central said that boycotts “can make people feel unwelcome in their own country.”

“The importance of value of having a Jewish homeland to the Jewish community has to be understood,” he said.

They also discussed religious education, refugees, making society more inclusive and university education.