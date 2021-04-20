MK Yaakov Litzman: Coalition partnership with Lapid & Liberman? Only in Fantasy Land

Head of United Torah Judaism's (UTJ) Agudat Yisrael faction and Minister of Housing and Construction, MK Yaakov Litzman, was asked about the political impasse facing the country as well as options available to the UTJ.

"There's no way I'll sit in a government with Lapid and Liberman," he was quoted as saying, adding, "The only one I'm willing to sit on is one headed by Netanyahu."

Asked why fellow UTJ MK Moshe Gafni is scheduled to hold a meeting with Lapid, Litzman pointed out him and Gafni belonged to different factions of the UTJ - Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah.

"We will stick with Netanyahu and Netanyahu only," Litzman told Channel 12 News' Keren Marciano. "We owe him a debt of gratitude, and if there's something we disagree with him on, we feel comfortable telling him face-to-face."

With regards to Netanyahu's partnership with Religious Zionism's Bezalel Smotrich, perceived by many in the haredi sector as a blemish on Netanyahu's political record, Litzman said that at this point, "Netanyahu is well aware he made a mistake."