Former US President George W. Bush was interviewed by Today Show host Hoda Kotb on NBC Tuesday about issues facing America and the Republican party today.

Bush said of the current Republican party: "I would describe it as isolationist, protectionist and to a certain extent nativist."



"Well, that’s not exactly my vision, but you know what, I’m just an old guy they put out to pasture. So just a simple painter," he added.