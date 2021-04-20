Ambassador Gilad Erdan: Iran is an existential threat to Israel

For years, Iran has been an existential threat to Israel and the United Nations has stayed silent, said Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations and the United States.

Erdan was speaking to B’nai B’rith International in an interview where he was asked how the UN can continue to ignore Iranian threats against Israel.

“How is it possible that one member state threatens to destroy another and there is no resolution against it?” B’nai B’rith asked him.

“We are the only country around the world that Iran’s leaders promise to destroy,” Erdan said. “They promise to annihilate us.”

He noted that even the “most moderate” Iranian leader, the late Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who was in office for two terms, from 1989 to 1997, used to call Israel a “one bomb state.”

Erdan called the UN’s years of inaction on Iranian threats against Israel “outrageous.”

“For me, it is outrageous to see that the UN doesn’t take this threat seriously because how is it possible that a member state of the UN threatens to destroy, to annihilate, another member state and there is no resolution denouncing it,” he said.