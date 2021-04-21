How to Improve Air Quality During Covid

It is a little known fact that indoor air is much more dirty than the air outside. This has become more of an important issue within the last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Not only have people been spending far more of their time trapped indoors, air quality itself and the risk of contamination has come under the spotlight. Better indoor air quality is not just beneficial for coronavirus contamination, it can also help alleviate allergies and respiratory illnesses such as asthma. As we return to offices, schools and the homes of loved ones, here are some top ways to improve indoor air quality.

Ventilation

Ventilate, ventilate, ventilate is one of the key rules to live by for those returning to schools and office buildings after the Covid era. Bringing outdoor air inside decreases the concentration of pollutants in the air and this can subsequently improve indoor air quality. The simple action of keeping the windows open is an easy and effective way to circulate clean air.

Using fans, exhaust vents and air conditioners can help to further control the air quality indoors. Exhaust vents, especially in areas of heavy moisture such as the bathroom or kitchen, can help to mitigate some of the toxic chemicals in the air. When using the bathroom or cooking, it is crucial to use these exhaust vents. In addition to open windows, fans or air conditioning (depending on the climate) can help to maximize air circulation.

Keeping the Air Clean

Air purifiers are a way to keep the air clean at a larger scale. For those with a larger budget, such as office buildings, air filters can be installed inside the ductwork which can capture pollen and dust at a larger level. At a smaller scale, mechanical, electronic or gas-phase air filters can help remove smaller particles from the air by trapping them in a filter before they circulate and have a toxic impact on the air quality.

Control Pollutant Level

There are many causes of pollution to indoor air quality. Whilst we are not able to get rid of all of them, or in the case of pets may not want to, there are ways to keep pollutant levels as low as possible.

Chemical Pollution

Chemicals, in the form of cleaning products or body care products, often contain chemical substances which can have a toxic effect on the air quality of your home. Switching to a more natural laundry detergent, air freshener or disinfectant is not only beneficial for the environment, but can also make a positive impact on your indoor air quality.

Biological Pollution

Biological pollutants can never be gotten rid of but they can be kept under control. The air is naturally made up of different biological components including pollen, bacteria and viruses, and pet dander. Dusting and vacuuming frequently is an easy way to keep this under control. If you keep pets at home, dusting or vacuuming multiple times a week is recommendable. Easy actions such as removing your shoes before entering the house will stop outdoor dirt being trailed into the house. Additionally, controlling the humidity of your home (aiming for between 30-50%) deters mold growth and dust mites.

Combustion Pollution

Gas and smoke leakages are clear risks to the air quality of your home. You should make sure to have your appliances inspected to check for gas leaks and emission level. For houses with a chimney, the chimney should be inspected and cleaned annually. Having a smoke-free home is a must for the highest level of indoor air quality as cigarette smoke not only contains many chemicals, but lingers in the air and on fabrics long after the cigarette has been smoked.

Choices of Material

Carpet can be a haven for germs, especially in areas where food is kept, as it can trap crumbs and cause an increase of mold, bugs, allergens, and dirt. Therefore, opting for no carpet can help improve overall air quality after Covid.

Additionally, easy-to-wipe materials are better for any desks or surfaces so that people can keep their personal working and eating spaces as clean as possible and limit any build up of bacteria which can worsen the air quality.