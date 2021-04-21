UK moves closer to listing US neo-Nazi group as terror organization

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel is in the process of listing the American neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen Division (AWD) as a terrorist group.

The move would make membership in the group illegal, and punishable by a prison sentence.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, Patel said she made the decision “to protect young and vulnerable people from being radicalized.”

Currently, three neo-Nazi groups are banned in the UK, National Action, Sonnenkrieg Division and Feuerkrieg Division.

If parliament approves Patel’s plan, being a member of Atomwaffen Division or supporting its activities would be considered a terrorism offence.

According to BBC News, Attomwaffen has been cited as a dangerous influence on a number of teenagers in the UK who were convicted of terror offences, say prosecutors.