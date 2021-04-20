Ahead of Lag Ba'omer, PM Netanyahu meets haredi MKs

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with Deputy Minister Meir Porush and MK Yisrael Eichler. both from the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, to discuss the restrictions regarding this year's Lag Ba'omer pilgrimage to Meron.

At the beginning of the meeting, the two told Netanyahu that past experience has shown that there is not enough sensitivity to the haredi public's needs.

They also complained that the coronavirus cabinet voted to restrict gatherings in Jerusalem over the Purim holiday, based on false intelligence reports. This vote harmed the haredi parties in the elections, the UTJ representatives claimed.

During the meeting, it was noted that Israel Police has not yet received a notification from the Health Ministry that the restrictions on gatherings in Meron will be lifted for Lag Ba'omer.

Netanyahu expressed wonder at the Health Ministry's stance, promising to follow up with the Ministry to ensure that there will be no restrictions on those who wish to visit Meron over the holiday.

Regarding transportation to and from Meron, the UTJ representatives demanded that Netanyahu instruct the Transportation Ministry to direct buses and trains to the site throughout Thursday night, so that anyone who wishes to can visit the site.

"G-d forbid there should a feeling among the public that someone wishes to reduce the number of people arriving in Meron on Lag Ba'omer," they said.

They also discussed the need to prepare for negotiations between UTJ and the Likud, raising issues such as conversions, IDF enlistment, the Override Clause, and the needs of the haredi schools.