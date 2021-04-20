Gabi Ashkenazi: 'Iran undermining stability in entire Middle East'

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) on Tuesday morning met with British Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove, who is also responsible for the UK government response to coronavirus.

The meeting took place at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, during Gove's short working visit to Israel.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed cooperation between the United Kingdom and Israel in the fight against coronavirus and the possibility of creating a "green travel corridor" between the countries, in light of the great progress made in Israel and the United Kingdom in their respective vaccination campaigns.

The ministers also discussed bilateral and regional issues, with the main issue being Iran's malicious activity.

Foreign Minister Ashkenazi asked Minister Gove to convey Israel's appreciation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's clear statement expressing his unequivocal opposition to the International Criminal Court's decision to open an investigation against Israel.

"The fight against coronavirus is a challenge facing the entire world," Ashkenazi said. "After addressing the medical and health challenges, we must find ways to get the economy back on track as quickly as possible."

"We will promote, together with the UK, mutual recognition of vaccines in order to allow tourists and business people from both countries to safely return to their routines."

He added: "Iran is undermining stability in the entire Middle East and the international community must act to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons capability. Not today and not in the future."