Violent home invasion in Jerusalem's Har Nof neighborhood

An elderly man was attacked during a violent burglary in the Har Nof neighborhood of Jerusalem Tuesday.

The incident occurred before dawn Tuesday morning, when three burglars broke into an apartment in Har Nof.

During the home invasion, the three burglars attacked the owner of the apartment, a 73-year-old man.

The man was injured in the attack, and was evacuated to a local hospital for treatment. He is listed in light condition.

The burglars stole cash and various valuable items from the apartment.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are working to locate the perpetrators.