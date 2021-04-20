COVID infections continue to fall two weeks after Passover

A total of 129 new cases of the coronavirus were diagnosed across Israel Monday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Tuesday morning. That’s down from 141 new cases diagnosed Sunday.

Just 0.3% of tests conducted Monday came back positive, down from 0.4% of tests carried out Sunday. That is the lowest level recorded since May 15th last year, when the percentage of tests coming back positive was 0.2%.

There are now just 2,206 known active cases of the virus in Israel, down from 2,270 on Monday, of which 293 are being treated in hospitals – down from 323 on Monday.

Of those 293 hospitalizations, 181 patients are in serious condition. That is down from 193 seriously ill patients on Monday, and marks the lowest number since July 12th of last year, when there were 152 patients in serious condition.

The infection coefficient fell to 0.75 as of April 9th, the latest date for which information on the coefficient is available due to the 10-day delay between the date of actual infection and test results. That is up from 0.77 the day before, but remains far below the 1.0 R reproduction rate, which marks the level of spread needed for the virus to maintain a stable number of infections in a population.

The infection coefficient last topped 1.0 on February 24th, when it hit 1.02, before falling sharply.

The total number of coronavirus-related fatalities now stands at 6,342, including three deaths Monday.

Thus far, 5,356,666 Israelis have received at least one dose of the vaccine, or 57.60% of the population, with 53.60% of, or 4,984,467 people having received two doses.