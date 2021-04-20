New study shows IVF less effective after coronavirus

A new research by Sheba Medical Center showed that the quality of embryos obtained via IVF drops significantly if one of the couple has recently been infected with coronavirus, Yediot Aharonot reported.

According to the report, medical literature does not currently contain information on the effect of coronavirus on the chances of success of IVF treatments,

Leading the research was Professor Raoul Orvieto, who heads the infertility and IVF unit at Sheba. The research is the first globally to examine the effects of coronavirus on the fertility of both men and women and on fertility treatments.

The research examined 22 couples who were undergoing IVF and among whom at least one of the partners had contracted coronavirus. The data collected showed that although contracting coronavirus does not harm a woman's store of eggs or the quality of a man's sperm, it did cause a significant drop in the quality of the embryos obtained during the IVF process.

Therefore, researchers suggest delaying IVF treatments until at least three months after recovery from coronavirus.

Prof. Orvieto explained that both ova and sperm cells take approximately three months to mature, and infections such as coronavirus can negatively impact their development.

"The amount of quality embryos achieved in IVF treatments among couples where one of the couple contracted coronavirus was lower, and led to lower chances of implantation and pregnancy," he said. "A good quality embryo has better chances of implantation than a lesser quality embryo."