Watch: Haredi youth attacked by Arabs near Old City of Jerusalem

A haredi youth was attacked by a group of Arabs outside of the Old City of Jerusalem overnight.

The incident occurred near Tzahal Square, near Jerusalem's Jaffa Gate and close to city hall.

In footage released by Kan Hadashot Tuesday morning, a haredi youth can be seen riding on his bicycle from Jaffa Gate towards Tzahal Square, when he is suddenly attacked by a gang of Arab assailants, who kicked him and knocked him off of his bicycle.

Police deployed to the area immediately responded to the assault, pursuing the assailants.