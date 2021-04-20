Senator Warren: Netanyahu driving Israel to crisis to protect himself

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and accused him of driving Israel to a political crisis as a means to protect himself from criminal charges.

Speaking at the J Street annual conference and quoted by Haaretz, Warren said, "He has precipitated four stalemate elections in two years in his frenzied effort to immunize himself from well-documented charges of corruption."

If Netanyahu cannot form a government after being tasked to do so by the President, “the majority that opposes him must decide what to do next. Will they continue to fight among themselves and, in the process, prop up a corrupt leader who puts his own interests ahead of those of his country? Or will they join together to begin the difficult task of rooting out corruption and reinstating the rule of law?" she said.

Warren also expressed support for the two-state solution, which she described as being on "life support".

She asserted that the solution "is also the best outcome for US interests, the best outcome for Israel's long term security and economic future, and the best outcome for ensuring that Palestinians have the rights, freedom, and self determination to build a secure future for themselves."

Warren criticized the Trump administration’s “disastrous” policies which, she claimed, further delayed the realization of the two-state solution.

“The Biden administration has the values, the judgment, and the experience to undo the damage, and set the conditions that can make the two-state solution viable again," said the Massachusetts Senator.

Warren criticized Israel’s construction in Judea and Samaria as a critical threat to peace and added that "the Netanyahu government may have put aside formal annexation for now, but the continued growth of these settlements and the destruction of Palestinian homes amounts to de facto annexation."

At the same time, she also took the Palestinian Authority leadership to task, noting that the "West Bank is ruled by a corrupt and increasingly authoritarian leadership under President [Mahmoud] Abbas," while Gaza “is governed by Hamas – a terrorist organization that has yet to renounce violence."

She also advocated for reducing the military aid the US provides to Israel.

"If we're serious about arresting settlement expansion and helping move he parties toward a two-state solution, then it would be irresponsible not to consider all of the tools we have at our disposal. One of those is restricting military aid from being used in the occupied territories," said Warren, according to Haaretz.

"By continuing to provide military aid without restriction, we provide no incentive for Israel to adjust course," Warren added. "In addition to destroying Palestinian lives and livelihoods, the continued de facto annexation of the West Bank is one of the greatest long term impediments to the two-state solution," she stated.

This is not the first time that Warren, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in the last election before dropping out of the race, has been critical of Netanyahu.

In 2019, Warren said the United States should “call out” corruption in Israel under Netanyahu. After Netanyahu was indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, she claimed that Netanyahu will "stop at nothing to enrich himself and stay in power. This blatant corruption has no place in any democracy."

Shortly after she announced her presidential bid, Warren said that the United States should be pushing Israel and the Palestinian Authority toward a two-state solution.

Later, she suggested that the US should withhold aid to Israel as a means to pressure it to stop “settlement construction”.