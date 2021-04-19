'Immoral decision a stain on French legal system'

French MP Meyer Habib responded to President Emmanuel Macron's call to change the law following the decision of the Court of Cassation’s Supreme Court of Appeals upholding rulings by lower tribunals that Kobili Traore cannot stand trial in the 2017 killing of Sarah Halimi because he was too high on marijuana to be criminally responsible for his actions.

"We feel great frustration, disbelief and simply anger following the court's decision not to prosecute the killer of the late Sarah Halimi. President Emmanuel Macron's remarks are important, but come too late. This is an immoral decision and a dangerous ruling that will leave a stain on the French legal system. The law will likely be changed, but it will not be retroactive and the killer will sooner or later be free," Habib said.

"Just because the anti-Semitic and barbaric killer took a puff of cannabis before the murder, they determined that he was not responsible for his actions and thus indirectly gave permission to kill. The court's decision is outrageous because instead of aggravating the killer's sentence due to the fact that he smoked drugs before the murder, they relied on that fact to let him evade the sentence," he added.

Following the court's decision, Jewish organizations in France are planning a demonstration this coming Sunday. "We call on all citizens for whom struggle for truth and against anti-Semitism are important to come and express our astonishment in light of the decision ... which does not does justice," the organizers of the protest wrote.