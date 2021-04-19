Israel, Pfizer reach agreement for millions of vaccines in 2022

Israel and Pfizer signed an agreement Monday on the purchase of millions of new coronavirus vaccines for 2022.

In addition, Israel and Pfizer agreed to establish an option to purchase millions of additional vaccine doses.

The new agreement is meant to continue Israel's successful vaccination campaign and ensure the population remains immune to the coronavirus in the future.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated: "In recent days, I have spoken again with my friends, the CEOs of Pfizer and Moderna. There were some obstacles in Israel that we had to overcome, and we found a way to overcome them. If there are no surprises in the form of a corona variant that the vaccines do not overcome, then we have signed up for the purchase of millions of additional vaccines with Pfizer, I hope very soon to do so with Modern as well.

''This means that very soon we will have more than enough vaccines, both for adults and children. Israel will once again lead the world in the fight against the coronavirus. There will be no more lockdown - we got out of it," Netanyahu announced.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein added: "I am happy that despite the unnecessary political difficulties, we have reached an agreement with Pfizer. Israel is leaving the corona crisis thanks to the vaccines, Israel will continue to lead the fight against the coronavirus in the future. I thank the citizens of Israel for their impressive response to the vaccination campaign, and call on those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so soon."