Arab arrested for pouring hot coffee on Jew at Damascus Gate

Border Police officers today arrested an Arab who was filmed pouring boiling coffee on the face of a Jew at the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The suspect was arrested at his grandmother's house in the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya after footage of the incident circulated on social media.

Immediately after the incident, Border Police stationed near the Damascus Gate arrested two suspects who apparently took part in the incident and documented it.

Hundreds of Arabs rioted in Jerusalem Sunday night, with disturbances reported around the Old City's Damascus Gate.

Arab rioters clashed with police, throwing stones and firing fireworks at officers, while anti-riot police, mounted officers, and special police units were deployed to contain the riots.

Officers fired stun grenades and used water cannons to disperse the rioters.

Several rightist MKs, including Religious Zionist Party chief Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chief Itamar Ben-Gvir are said to be making their way to the scene to oversee police efforts to maintain order in the Old City.